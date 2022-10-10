Three Carlisle men arrested after game against Hartlepool United on Saturday

The arrests happened amid reports that seats in the away section of the Suit Direct Stadium were damaged during the match against Carlisle United on Saturday (October 8).

Cleveland Police has said that officers are working with Hartlepool United to establish if any of the damage is new.

A 30-year-old man from Carlisle was charged with being drunk in a sports ground.

Three men were arrested following Saturday's game at Suit Direct Stadium.

Two men, aged 30 and 26, also from Carlisle, were charged with going onto a playing area at a football match.

All three are due to appear at Teesside Magistrates Court on Monday, October 24.

Cleveland Police has added that a 16-year-old boy will also be dealt with for allegedly going onto a playing area at a football match.

Hartlepool United has been approached for a comment.