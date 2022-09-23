Three further arrests after weapons fight results in slash injuries
Three further people have been arrested following a large scale disturbance in Billingham which involved “multiple people fighting with weapons”.
The incident took place in the Bedford Terrace area on the evening of September 21.
A statement from Cleveland Police said: “The incident involved multiple people fighting with weapons, causing a range of blunt trauma and slash type injuries to some of those involved.
“Two men aged 34 and a 31-year-old man have since been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and remain in police custody.
“The 19-year-old male who was arrested at the time of the incident on suspicion of affray, has now been released on conditional police bail.
“Enquiries are continuing and further weapons have been recovered. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 101.”