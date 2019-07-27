Three Hartlepool drug dens shut down as community safety chiefs clampdown on anti-social behaviour
Three Hartlepool drugs dens have been shut down after magistrates granted strict court orders aimed at targeting problem properties.
Action has been taken to seal off three properties in Hartlepool after complaints from the community about drug activity.
The Hartlepool Community Safety Team successfully applied to Teesside Magistrates’ Court for a Closure Order on 22 Charterhouse Street, 4 Rugby Street and 30 Rugby Street.
Sergeant Adrian Dack, from the Hartlepool Community Safety Team, said: “The problems occurring at these particular properties also had a significant impact on the surrounding area.
“By securing these Closure Orders we want to send out a clear message that criminal activity such as this will neither be tolerated nor allowed to make the lives of others a misery.”
It follows a multi-agency Day of Action in the area on Tuesday, June 4, aiming to tackle issues including drug dealing, higher than average levels of crime, anti-social behaviour and criminal damage.
Residents were able to support June’s Day of Action by talking in confidence about problems affecting their neighbourhoods and passing on any information that helps deal with them.
The Closure Orders run until October 26 and make it a criminal offence for any person to enter or to remain in any of the properties during the closure period – apart from named persons exempted by the court.
A breach of the order is punishable with a fine of up to £5,000, imprisonment of up to 51 weeks or both.
Anyone who witnesses the order being breached should call the police on 999 or they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111
The properties are privately-rented and the Closure Orders were agreed at court with the landlords – who are not being named.
The Closure Orders were granted as a result of serious criminal activity, disorder and anti-social behaviour occurring in and around the properties.
The Hartlepool Community Safety Team brings together staff from Hartlepool Borough Council, Cleveland Police and Cleveland Fire Brigade with the aim of providing an effective multi-agency response to community safety issues.
Two further properties have their temporary closure notices extended until July 31 and August 5.