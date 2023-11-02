News you can trust since 1877
Three Hartlepool suspects appear in court after seizure of £400,000 cannabis farm

Three men have appeared in court after a cannabis farm worth more than £400,000 was seized during a police raid.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 10:01 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 15:28 GMT
The farm, consisting of more than 300 cannabis plants, was discovered at a property in Stockton Road, Hartlepool, on Wednesday, November 1.

Bahmani Jalali, 35, of Dent Street, Hartlepool, who is accused of conspiracy to produce cannabis and being concerned in the supply of cannabis, was granted conditional bail at Teesside Magistrates’ Court.

Kaywan Zade, 30, of Milton Road, Hartlepool who is charged with conspiracy to produce cannabis, possession of counterfeit cigarettes and possession of criminal property, also received conditional bail.

A police picture of cannabis seized during a raid at a property in Stockton Road, Hartlepool.A police picture of cannabis seized during a raid at a property in Stockton Road, Hartlepool.
Cuong Nguyen, 38, of Stockton Road, Hartlepool, who is charged with conspiracy to produce cannabis, was remanded in custody.

A second charge against Nguyen of producing cannabis was dismissed.

All three will appear before a judge on Thursday, November 30, at Teesside Crown Court.

Two other men and a woman have also been bailed in connection with the police investigation.