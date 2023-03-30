Three injured after ‘masked men’ with weapons attack house in Hartlepool

The armed men allegedly arrived in several vehicles and threatened people inside a shed while attacking the building.

The incident, which happened at the rear of an address on Howden Road on Monday evening (March 27) left three people injured.

Two men, aged 18 and 21, have been arrested and released on bail pending further enquiries.

Police are appealing for CCTV footage following the incident in Howden Road./Photo: Frank Reid

Officers are asking anyone with information or CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage of the convoy of four vehicles to come forward.

Cleveland Police said: “Police received reports at 7.42pm and at 7.43pm on Monday 27th March that a large group of masked men arrived in several vehicles and they were armed with weapons.

"Callers reported the men were threatening others inside a shed while attacking the building.

“Three people received injuries and two men (18 and 21) were arrested, questioned, and then released on bail pending further enquiries.

“Hartlepool CID would like to hear from anyone who saw or captured on CCTV, doorbell or dashcam the convoy of vehicles – a silver Ford Focus, a silver 4 x 4 vehicle, a blue BMW and a dark 4 x 4 vehicle - or from anyone else with information to help their ongoing enquiries.

“Please contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number quoting ref 057851.

