Three men arrested after armed street fight
Three men have been arrested after an incident in which another man needed hospital treatment for a head injury following an armed fight.
Detectives are appealing for information after the incident in Gainford Road, Billingham, on Sunday, April 10.
Police were alerted just before 7.30pm and found a 39-year-old man had been assaulted and suffered a head injury. He was later discharged.
Another man subsequently reported the theft of a black Seat Leon and this is being treated as part of the same investigation.
Three men, aged 23, 43 and 49, were arrested during police inquiries.
The 43-year-old man was released under investigation while the others remain in custody.
Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Inquiries are on-going and detectives ask anyone with information/dash cam or CCTV footage which could assist to contact Cleveland Police on 101.
“If you don’t want to speak to police, information can be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by phoning 0800 555 111.”