Three men arrested after armed street fight

Detectives are appealing for information after the incident in Gainford Road, Billingham, on Sunday, April 10.

Police were alerted just before 7.30pm and found a 39-year-old man had been assaulted and suffered a head injury. He was later discharged.

Another man subsequently reported the theft of a black Seat Leon and this is being treated as part of the same investigation.

Three men, aged 23, 43 and 49, were arrested during police inquiries.

The 43-year-old man was released under investigation while the others remain in custody.

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Inquiries are on-going and detectives ask anyone with information/dash cam or CCTV footage which could assist to contact Cleveland Police on 101.

The incident happened in Gainford Road