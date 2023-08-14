Three people due in court charged with robbing Hartlepool shop
Three people are due in court after they were charged with robbing a convenience store.
They are due to appear before Teesside magistrates following an incident at the Premier Store, in Osborne Road, Hartlepool, in Saturday, August 12.
Hartlepool CID say a 34-year-old woman has been charged with robbery, a 23-year-old man has been charged with robbery and shop theft and that a 22-year man has been charged with robbery and three counts of shop theft.