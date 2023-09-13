News you can trust since 1877
Three suspects remanded in custody over Hartlepool robbery and false imprisonment charges

Three men have now appeared in court after they were arrested and charged with robbing and falsely imprisoning a teenager.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 11th Sep 2023, 15:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 12:36 BST
They are accused of committing the alleged offences against a male youth in Derwent Street, Hartlepool, on Sunday, September 10.

Alan Hay, 46, who lives in Derwent Street, was the first to appear in court on Monday when he was brought before Teesside magistrates.

Two more men, Dwayne Ryan, 29, of Howard Street, Hartlepool, and Darren Jenkins, 41, of Greenwood Road, also Hartlepool, faced the same accusations the following day.

The alleged offences are said to have taken place in Hartlepool's Derwent Street.
All three were remanded in custody by the Middlesbrough court until Monday, October 9, when they are likely to face a judge together at nearby Teesside Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Cleveland Police said the teenage male was reportedly robbed of his phone, cash and other items.

The value of the alleged haul was not disclosed in court.