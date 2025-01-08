Three teenagers due in court for the first time over devastating fire at Hartlepool's landmark Wesley building
Fire crews from as far away as Saltburn rushed to the Wesley, in Wesley Square, Hartlepool, on November 7, 2023, after flames ripped through the former Methodist chapel and nightclub.
They battled for more than nine hours to contain the blaze after it started in an annexe area last used as a gym.
Six male youths, aged between 14 and 16, were arrested over the following week on suspicion of arson.
Two teenagers aged 15 and one aged 16 are now due to appear at Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, on Wednesday, January 8, after they were charged with arson late last year.
The future of the £3.8m project to transform the derelict building into a boutique hotel, complete with 36 bedrooms, bar, restaurant and commercial units, was initially placed in doubt.
But the development, which is a partnership between the Hartlepool Town Deal Board, Hartlepool Borough Council and private developer Jomast, was soon able to begin again.
Work is expected to continue until at least December.
*We will bring you updates from court on Wednesday.