Thug jailed after continuing to attack unconscious bouncer in Peterlee nightclub

Published 5th Feb 2025, 10:29 BST
A thug who carried on attacking a nightclub bouncer while he laid unconscious has been jailed.

Durham Crown Court heard how Jason William Halliday became agitated in Vibe, in Peterlee, when his friends were asked to leave and struck his victim to the head, causing him to fall to the floor, before repeatedly kicking and punching him in the face and body.

Halliday, 25, of Chester-le-Street, has now been jailed for 15 months after admitting the February 2024 attack and an earlier assault on a woman in August 2022 in Front Street, Chester-le-Street, in which she was also left unconscious after she was punched to the ground.

Temporary Detective Sergeant Chris Keeler, from Durham Constabulary’s complex safeguarding team, said after Halliday was jailed: “In both cases, Halliday lost his temper and seriously assaulted two innocent members of the public.

“His actions left the victims with serious injuries and life-long trauma.”

