Thug jailed after 'nasty' attack on 80-year-old man in Hartlepool town centre street
A thug who attacked an 80-year-old passer-by has been jailed for 16 months.
Frederick Ingleton punched the elderly man in the face, knocking him to the ground, before hitting him three more times.
Ingleton turned to violence after the man remonstrated with him for an accidental collision, Teesside Crown Court heard.
"The victim was walking along York Road in Hartlepool at about 3pm on his way to the butcher's shop," said Jenny Haigh, prosecuting.
"Ingleton was coming the other way, and as he passed a carrier bag he was carrying hit the victim.
"The victim went after him, gained his attention, and asked what he was doing.
"Ingleton responded by hitting the victim in the face, knocking him to the ground.
"Once on the ground, Ingleton hit him a further three times."
The court heard members of the public came to the victim's aid.
Ms Haigh added: "The victim suffered cuts and bruises, he said he was very shaken up by what had happened."
Ingleton, 31, of York Road, Hartlepool, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm on May 28.
He admitted possession of a bladed article on March 2.
"The earlier offence also happened in Hartlepool," said Ms Haigh.
"Members of the public reported seeing a man carrying a knife in Raby Road.
"Police were called, and witnesses were able to point out Ingleton.
"He was found to be carrying a knife with a blade of 3in, which he said he planned to hand in to the police."
Stephen Constantine, defending, said: "He cannot understand why he did it.
"The original contact was accidental.
"Mr Ingleton had significant problems at home at the time, he was effectively living rough, sleeping in doorways."
Judge Simon Bourne-Arton jailed Ingleton for 16 months.
The judge said: "You have previous convictions for 86 offences, and you have been offending regularly for 15 years.
"You had not long been released from your last sentence when you were caught carrying the knife.
"We as a society cannot have people carrying knives because if you carry it, you are tempted to use it, and other people get hurt.
"The attack on the elderly man was a nasty offence.”