Trial date set for Hartlepool man accused of kicking alleged victim in face
A date has been set for the trial of a man accused of kicking a man in the face.
By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 09 July, 2019, 12:45
Ryan Wallace is alleged to have kicked his victim as he lay on the ground causing him grievous bodily harm.
Wallace, 23, of Emerald Close, Hartlepool, denied wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm on December 28, 2017, during a short hearing at Teesside Crown Court.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Judge Howard Crowson set a trial date of October 21.
Wallace was released on unconditional bail.