Trial set for Ahmed Alid accused of Hartlepool ‘terror-motivated’ attacks after Old Bailey appearance

A man accused of the murder of a 70-year-old man and the attempted murder of his housemate in attacks suspected to be terror-related will go on trial in April.
By Dave Higgens, PA
Published 16th Feb 2024, 13:04 GMT
Ahmed Alid, 45, is accused of murdering Terrence Carney after Mr Carney had just used a cash machine in Hartlepool town centre on Sunday, October 15.

Alid is also accused of attempting to kill his housemate, Javed Nouri, after allegedly fighting with him.

He is also charged with two counts of assaulting emergency workers by beating on October 16.

Police on Raby Road after the death of Mr Carney in October 2023. Picture by FRANK REIDPolice on Raby Road after the death of Mr Carney in October 2023. Picture by FRANK REID
Police on Raby Road after the death of Mr Carney in October 2023. Picture by FRANK REID

Moroccan national Alid appeared by video link for a 30-minute hearing at the Old Bailey in London on Friday.

A trial date has been fixed for April 10 at Teesside Crown Court.

Alid allegedly stabbed Mr Nouri multiple times in the chest, legs and mouth in Wharton Terrace, Hartlepool, on October 15 last year.

He then travelled half a mile to Tees Street, where he is alleged to have fatally stabbed Mr Carney in the chest and neck.

Flowers left by well wishers on Raby Road. Picture by FRANK REIDFlowers left by well wishers on Raby Road. Picture by FRANK REID
Flowers left by well wishers on Raby Road. Picture by FRANK REID

Prosecutors previously told the court that the offences are suspected to be "motivated by terrorism".

The judge, Mr Justice Jeremy Baker, remanded Alid in custody and told him he will appear again for a preparatory hearing on March 22, which will provisionally be held at Teesside Crown Court.

Alid was charged following an investigation by Counter-Terrorism Policing North East and Cleveland Police.

Flowers were laid where Mr Carney died at the corner of Raby Road and Tees Street by stunned members of the community.

Police increased patrols in the days following the attacks to provide reassurance to the community.