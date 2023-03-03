Andrew David William Langstaff, 42, died following a collision between the white Ford Transit van he was driving and a beige Citroen C3 in Thames Road, Billingham, on Thursday, March 2, at 1.15pm.

The two occupants of the second vehicle, a 50-year-old man and 44-year-old woman, were taken to Middlesbrough’s James Cook University Hospital with non-threatening injuries.

The family of Andrew, who was from Thornaby, have issued a photograph of him and said in a statement: “Andrew was a much loved father, son, partner and friend to many. He will be greatly missed."

Andrew Langstaff has died following a road collision in Billingham on March 2.

They have also asked for privacy as they deal with Andrew’s death as a family.

Cleveland Police have offered their condolences to his relatives and added in a statement: “Anyone with information or dashcam footage can contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number SE23040115.”

