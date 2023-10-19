Trimdon Station gunman jailed after firing at house of woman and sleeping child
Aaron Maddison smashed the living room window and woke up the terrified youngster during the incident in Trimdon Station on November 13 last year.
The incident was captured on CCTV and 31-year-old Maddison admitted possession of a prohibited shotgun and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence after initially denying the offences.
He was also convicted by a jury of committing robbery in August 2020 in Trimdon.
Maddison, of Trimdon Station, has now been locked up for nine years and seven months at Durham Crown Court.
Detective Inspector Darren Wild, from East Durham CID, said afterwards: “This was a terrifying incident for the woman and her young child which could have had tragic consequences.
“Maddison is a dangerous individual and we worked quickly to identify him, arrest him, get him off the streets and put before the courts.”