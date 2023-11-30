Three men have denied responsibility for a cannabis farm valued at £400,000 found by police in Hartlepool.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The farm, consisting of more than 300 cannabis plants, was discovered at a property in Stockton Road, Hartlepool, on Wednesday, November 1.

Three people charged with alleged involvement in the operation have now appeared at Teesside Crown Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bahmani Jalali, 35, of Dent Street, together with Kaywan Zade, 30, of Milton Road, and Cuong Nguyen, 38, of Stockton Road, all denied a joint charge of conspiracy to produce a class B drug.

A police picture of cannabis seized during a raid at a property in Stockton Road, Hartlepool.

Additionally, Zade pleaded not guilty to possession of criminal property.

A trial has been set for next April and is expected to last up to four days.

The judge, Recorder Thomas Moran, told the defendants: “You have pleaded not guilty and there will need to be a trial.

"The trial will be on April 29 next year.”