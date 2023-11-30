Trio deny responsibility over £400,000 Hartlepool cannabis farm raided by Cleveland Police
and live on Freeview channel 276
The farm, consisting of more than 300 cannabis plants, was discovered at a property in Stockton Road, Hartlepool, on Wednesday, November 1.
Three people charged with alleged involvement in the operation have now appeared at Teesside Crown Court.
Bahmani Jalali, 35, of Dent Street, together with Kaywan Zade, 30, of Milton Road, and Cuong Nguyen, 38, of Stockton Road, all denied a joint charge of conspiracy to produce a class B drug.
Additionally, Zade pleaded not guilty to possession of criminal property.
A trial has been set for next April and is expected to last up to four days.
The judge, Recorder Thomas Moran, told the defendants: “You have pleaded not guilty and there will need to be a trial.
"The trial will be on April 29 next year.”
Jalali was granted unconditional bail while the other defendants were remanded in custody.