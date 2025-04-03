Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It was a shocking case that rocked Hartlepool.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the early hours of Tuesday, December 9, 2015, a call was made to Cleveland Police by two teenage girls.

The pair, described as being “in high spirits and laughing and joking among themselves”, asked for a lift home, which they were given.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The officers collecting them did not know at the time that, just hours before, their young passengers had inflicted fatal injuries on a woman in her own Hartlepool home.

The 2015 murder of Angela Wrightson shocked Hartlepool.

A few hours later, the body of 39-year-old Angela Wrightson was discovered at her rented home in Stephen Street.

Paramedics described the scene as being like a bombsite.

As part of a series revisiting true crime cases, Shots!TV will premiere True Crime Revisited: The Murder of Angela Wrightson on Freeview channel 262 at 8pm on Thursday, April 3.

It can also be seen here, on the Shots!TV site.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.