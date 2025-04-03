True crime documentary recounts horrific Angela Wrightson murder in Hartlepool by teens

By Graham Murray
Published 3rd Apr 2025, 10:35 BST
It was a shocking case that rocked Hartlepool.

In the early hours of Tuesday, December 9, 2015, a call was made to Cleveland Police by two teenage girls.

The pair, described as being “in high spirits and laughing and joking among themselves”, asked for a lift home, which they were given.

The officers collecting them did not know at the time that, just hours before, their young passengers had inflicted fatal injuries on a woman in her own Hartlepool home.

The 2015 murder of Angela Wrightson shocked Hartlepool.The 2015 murder of Angela Wrightson shocked Hartlepool.
A few hours later, the body of 39-year-old Angela Wrightson was discovered at her rented home in Stephen Street.

Paramedics described the scene as being like a bombsite.

As part of a series revisiting true crime cases, Shots!TV will premiere True Crime Revisited: The Murder of Angela Wrightson on Freeview channel 262 at 8pm on Thursday, April 3.

It can also be seen here, on the Shots!TV site.

