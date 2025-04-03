True crime documentary recounts horrific Angela Wrightson murder in Hartlepool by teens
In the early hours of Tuesday, December 9, 2015, a call was made to Cleveland Police by two teenage girls.
The pair, described as being “in high spirits and laughing and joking among themselves”, asked for a lift home, which they were given.
The officers collecting them did not know at the time that, just hours before, their young passengers had inflicted fatal injuries on a woman in her own Hartlepool home.
A few hours later, the body of 39-year-old Angela Wrightson was discovered at her rented home in Stephen Street.
Paramedics described the scene as being like a bombsite.
