Two 15-year-old boys are arrested in connection with 5.15am Hartlepool town centre attack

Two boys aged 15 are among three suspects arrested following a weekend gang attack on a man.

Cleveland Police are now wanting to trace a second group of people who intervened and helped the injured 19-year-old man.

The force said the incident took place near Loons Bar, in Victoria Road, Hartlepool, at around 5.15am on Sunday, August 25.

PC Connor Bide, from Hartlepool Police, added: “We have been following numerous lines of inquiry including reviewing CCTV footage on that street.

A man was attacked in Victoria Road, Hartlepool, on August 25.

“Following this I can see members of the public were present at the time the attack occurred and intervened to help the teenager.

“I want to take this opportunity to encourage them to contact police if they have not already spoken to officers.”

The 15-year-old boys and a 22-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of violence and later released on conditional bail.

Anyone with information is urged to call Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 163720.