Two arrested after police raid three houses in Hartlepool

Officers take to the door during the raid in Cornwall Street, Hartlepool.

Two arrests were made in the operation early on the morning of August 16 as a result of information reported to police about alleged drug use, dealing and antisocial behaviour.

Properties in Dent Street, Cornwall Street and Johnson Street had their doors smashed as police quickly burst in and carried out detailed searches.

The raids were the latest in a series of surprise searches to be carried out in Hartlepool in recent months.

Officers enter the address.

One person was arrested in Johnson Street on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.

The other arrest was made in the raid in Cornwall Street.

The new Chief Constable of Cleveland Police, Richard Lewis, took part in the operation.

He told the Mail: “We’ve had a number of people in Hartlepool provide us with information about drug use and dealing and it’s important that we respond to that concern by making sure that we are conducting warrants; searching and arresting where it’s appropriate to do so.

Cleveland Police Chief Constable Richard Lewis.

“Arrests and conviction is part of a wider strategy in the criminal justice system and with our partners such as health to ensure the scourge of drug use and dealing is eradicated from our communities.”

Police had intelligence that two men and a woman had gained access to the house in Cornwall Street after police shut down other drug dens elsewhere in Hartlepool.

Chief Constable Lewis added: “It’s a battle we will continue to fight but it’s a testament to the people of Hartlepool that they provide us with information where it’s important to do that and we respond to those concerns.

“It becomes a virtuous circle. The more they see us do things like this the more they will provide us with information, I hope.”

Dog handler attends Hartlepool Police drug raid on Cornwall Street property

Chief Con Lewis urged anyone with information about drugs activity in Hartlepool to contact Cleveland Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555111.

The Chief Constable was appointed to Cleveland Police earlier in 2019. He promised to make policing improvements in Hartlepool when speaking to the Mail on a visit to the town in June.