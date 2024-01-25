Two arrested after £200,000 cannabis farm is seized in Hartlepool drugs raid

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers from Hartlepool Police’s neighbourhoods team carried executed a warrant at an address in Derwent Street, Hartlepool, as part of Neighbourhood Policing Week.

A 49-year-old man was arrested inside of the property on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and another man, 43, was arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

A police statement said “the electrical set up inside of the property was a fire hazard and an extremely dangerous risk to the person living in the house and surrounding neighbours”.

Police carry out a raid on a house in Hartlepool's Derwent Street.

Inspector Adrian Dack, of the Hartlepool neighbourhoods team, said after Tuesday’s raid: “Today’s activity was intelligence-led and part of Operation Sycamore.

“Sycamore was set up to tackle the issue of the supply of drugs within our communities and to tackle the antisocial behaviour that comes with producing and peddling drugs and is a blight on our neighbourhoods.

“We can’t do this without the support of those living in Hartlepool, and I want to thank those who have contacted us.

“If you are fed up with suspicious activity where you live and suspect that someone is involved in the production or sale of drugs, call Cleveland Police on 101 and tell us what you know.