Two arrested after sudden death of 14-year-old Hartlepool girl at her home
The death of the 14-year-old girl, whose identity has still to be revealed, is being treated as “unexplained” with Cleveland Police inquiries ongoing.
The force said in a statement on Wednesday night: “Police have launched an investigation following the sudden death of a 14-year-old girl in Hartlepool on the evening of Monday, 5th May.
"The girl sadly passed away at home and her death is being treated as unexplained.
“A 55-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman were arrested in connection with her death and later released on bail pending further inquiries.
“Our thoughts are with the girl’s family and friends at this difficult time.”