Two arrested after sudden death of 14-year-old Hartlepool girl at her home

By Gavin Ledwith

Hartlepool Mail Editor

Published 14th May 2025, 18:53 BST
Two people have been arrested and bailed after a teenage schoolgirl died at her home.

The death of the 14-year-old girl, whose identity has still to be revealed, is being treated as “unexplained” with Cleveland Police inquiries ongoing.

The force said in a statement on Wednesday night: “Police have launched an investigation following the sudden death of a 14-year-old girl in Hartlepool on the evening of Monday, 5th May.

"The girl sadly passed away at home and her death is being treated as unexplained.

Police inquiries are ongoing following the death of a 14-year-old Hartlepool girl at her home.

“A 55-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman were arrested in connection with her death and later released on bail pending further inquiries.

“Our thoughts are with the girl’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

