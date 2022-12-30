Two arrested after suspected class A drugs and cash seized in Hartlepool

Officers arrested a 43-year-old man on Lowthian Road in Hartlepool at around 11:30am on Thursday (December 29) after he was alleged to be driving under the influence of drugs.

Cash and suspected class A drugs were seized from the Mercedes C250 he was driving and the vehicle was also seized for not being insured.

A 35-year-old man who was wanted on warrant was taken into police custody as well.

Police arrested two men, aged 43 and 35.

Cleveland Police said: “A 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, no insurance, possession with intent to supply class A drugs and possession of criminal property. He was later bailed whilst enquiries continue.

“Subsequent searches of addresses also led police to recover further suspected class A drugs and drugs paraphernalia. A 35-year-old man who was wanted on warrant was located in one of the addresses and taken into police custody.”