Two men have been arrested after a suspected stolen vehicle collided with several parked vehicles and a caravan during a police pursuit across town.

Cleveland Police say the Nissan Qashqai carried on driving through Hartlepool even after its four tyres deflated by a stinger device.

It eventually came to a stop in Kendal Road with two suspects soon detained.

A force statement read: “Officers from The Matrix Team attempted to stop a black Nissan Qashqai on Mowbray Road, in Hartlepool, at 11.20pm on Tuesday, 11th June.

Police at the scene of the incident in Kendal Road, Hartlepool, on Tuesday night.

“The suspected stolen vehicle then made off from officers and was pursued by officers across the town.

"The vehicle was driving at excess speeds in residential areas colliding with several parked vehicles and a caravan.

“Officers attempted to stop the vehicle with a stinger.

"But the car continued to drive despite all four tyres deflating, eventually coming to a stop on Kendal Road.

A damaged caravan following the incident in Kendal Road, Hartlepool, on Tuesday night.

A 22-year-old man, suspected to be the driver, was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, failing to stop, dangerous driving, drug driving, possession with intent to supply class A drugs and possession of class B and class C drugs.

An 18-year-old man, suspected to be a passenger, was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and possession with intent to supply class A drugs.