Two arrested after vehicles and and caravan are damaged in police pursuit across Hartlepool
Cleveland Police say the Nissan Qashqai carried on driving through Hartlepool even after its four tyres deflated by a stinger device.
It eventually came to a stop in Kendal Road with two suspects soon detained.
A force statement read: “Officers from The Matrix Team attempted to stop a black Nissan Qashqai on Mowbray Road, in Hartlepool, at 11.20pm on Tuesday, 11th June.
“The suspected stolen vehicle then made off from officers and was pursued by officers across the town.
"The vehicle was driving at excess speeds in residential areas colliding with several parked vehicles and a caravan.
“Officers attempted to stop the vehicle with a stinger.
"But the car continued to drive despite all four tyres deflating, eventually coming to a stop on Kendal Road.
A 22-year-old man, suspected to be the driver, was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, failing to stop, dangerous driving, drug driving, possession with intent to supply class A drugs and possession of class B and class C drugs.
An 18-year-old man, suspected to be a passenger, was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and possession with intent to supply class A drugs.
Cleveland Police added: “Both were taken to police custody for questioning.”