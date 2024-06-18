Two people have been arrested following the death of a man in Hartlepool.

Two arrested following death of man in Hartlepool's Wynyard Road
and live on Freeview channel 276
Emergency services attended the incident on Wynyard Road, in the Owton Manor area of town, at around 12.45pm on Monday, June 17, after receiving reports of a man who was “seriously unwell”.
Cleveland Police have confirmed that the 28-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 45-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman have been arrested in connection with the man’s death and are being questioned by detectives while inquiries continue.
A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “His death is currently being treated as unexplained.
"His next of kin have been notified and a post mortem examination will take place.
“Police are asking anyone with information relating to the circumstances of the man’s death to get in touch.
“Please contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number quoting ref 113306.
“If you don’t want to speak to police you can pass information anonymously to www.crimestoppers-uk.org or phone them on 0800 555 111.”