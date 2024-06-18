Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two people have been arrested following the death of a man in Hartlepool.

Emergency services attended the incident on Wynyard Road, in the Owton Manor area of town, at around 12.45pm on Monday, June 17, after receiving reports of a man who was “seriously unwell”.

Cleveland Police have confirmed that the 28-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 45-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman have been arrested in connection with the man’s death and are being questioned by detectives while inquiries continue.

Emergency services were called to the scene of an incident on Wynyard Road, in Hartlepool, on Monday, June 12, at around midday.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “His death is currently being treated as unexplained.

"His next of kin have been notified and a post mortem examination will take place.

“Police are asking anyone with information relating to the circumstances of the man’s death to get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Please contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number quoting ref 113306.