Two arrests after Hartlepool's Manor Community Academy goes into lockdown following suspected assault on teacher
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police were called to Manor Community Academy, in Owton Manor Lane, Hartlepool at 11.30am on Thursday, April 3, following reports that a teacher had been assaulted.
No weapons were reported to have been used and no other pupils were injured.
As a precaution, the school put itself on lockdown.
A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “Officers attended to the scene and two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of assault and there is no ongoing threat to the pupils or staff within the school.”
Northern Education Trust, which is in overall control of the school, confirmed that “unauthorised individuals breached the school premises”.
A statement added: “Staff took immediate effective action to contain the situation, ensuring students were safe by securing classrooms.
"Police were called and attended the academy, removing the intruders.
"No students were harmed or threatened during the incident and all students are safe.
"A number of parents attended the academy when they became aware of the incident and the decision was taken to allow parents to take their children home if they wished to.
“The safety of students and staff is always our prime concern and the staff who dealt immediately with this situation are to be commended.
"They acted swiftly and in line with the trust’s established procedures to ensure all children were safe.
“The academy remains open today and will be open as normal tomorrow.”