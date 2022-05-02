Two arrests after motorbike is recovered less than half an hour after Hartlepool theft report

Two juveniles were arrested in connection with the Honda motorbike’s disappearance from an address in the “Fens and Greatham area” of Hartlepool.

They were apprehended after reports that the bike was being pushed away from the property towards the A689.

Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team have since said in a social media statement: “Officers from Hartlepool Response recovered a Honda motorbike for its owner, less than half an hour after it was reported stolen.

Hartlepool Police Station.

“The motorbike was reported stolen at around 2am on Tuesday (April 26) from the Fens and Greatham area.

"Police received a report that males were seen pushing the motorbike away from the owner’s address and towards the A689.