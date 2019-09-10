Two arrests after police action drugs warrant at Hartlepool home
Police have made two arrests following the execution of a drugs warrant in Hartlepool.
Officers from the Hartlepool Community Safety Team carried out a drugs warrant at a property in the town’s in Wynyard Road at 11am on Tuesday, September 10.
Suspected class A and class B drugs, as well as a small lock knife were recovered from the address.
A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class B drugs.
A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A and class B drugs and also possession of a bladed article.
Sergeant Adrian Dack, from Hartlepool Community Safety Team, told the Mail that the activity came following concerns from those living in the local area.
He said: "Today we have executed a search warrant and made two arrests in connection with various offences following reports from members of the public and business owners of concerns around potential drug dealing.
“The associated anti-social behaviour and crime relating to drugs activity has reportedly been having a detrimental impact on the lives and livelihoods of the local community in the area of Wynyard Road.
“We have been working closely with housing providers who support the action carried out today.
“Drugs activity will not be tolerated and we will continue to respond to any concerns raised."
Anyone with information regarding drugs activity in their local area is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.