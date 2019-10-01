Two arrests after reports of armed fight in Hartlepool street

Two men have been arrested after a report of people fighting with weapons in a Hartlepool Street.

Cleveland Police were called to a report of men, believed to be armed, fighting in Mulgrave Road on Saturday, September 28.

One man, aged 30, appeared at Teesside Magistrates Court on Monday September, 30, charged with possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, and a 27-year-old man will appear on Tuesday, October 15, accused of possessing a class B drug.