Two arrests after three pedestrians knocked down outside a pub in Peterlee
Two men have been arrested after three pedestrians were knocked down outside of a pub in Peterlee.
Emergency services were called to Old Shotton shortly before 12.30am on Saturday, July 13.
A man and two women were injured.
Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident and released while inquiries continue.
A Durham Police spokeswoman said: “Police were called to reports of a one vehicle collision involving three pedestrians shortly after midnight on Saturday (July 13).
“The incident occurred outside of The Black Bull, Peterlee.
“All three casualties were taken to James Cook Hospital in Middlesbrough with one man suffering serious injuries and two women with minor injuries.
“Two men aged 25 and 19 were arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and have since been released under investigation.”