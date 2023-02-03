The incident happened in Newbury Way, Billingham, just after 11am on Wednesday, February 1.

Cleveland Police said the suspects left the scene in a vehicle which was later stopped on the A19.

Cleveland Police said: “Two men have been arrested in connection with a reported attempted robbery in Billingham.

“Officers received a report of an attempted theft of a phone from a 19-year-old man on Newbury Way around 11:10am on Wednesday (February 1).

“The suspects reportedly made off in a vehicle, which was quickly spotted by officers and was stopped on the A19.

“Two men aged 20 and 23 were arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery.

“Both males were later released on bail whilst inquiries continue.”

Contact Cleveland Police on 101 if you have any information.

