Two cannabis farms found in Hartlepool after police called to break-ins

Officers were called after reports of antisocial behaviour at an empty property in Thornton Street at around 3pm on Monday, August 23.

Police found 175 cannabis plants at the property when they arrived, but found the premises empty.

Cleveland Police then received a report of a break-in in progress at Stotfold Street. The force said a number of male suspects made off from the scene shortly afterwards.

Cleveland Police car stock image. Picture by FRANK REID

A further 115 cannabis plants were found inside a property and four suspects, three aged 17 and one aged 16, were arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary.

They have since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Anyone with information concerning the incident, or either property, is asked to contact PC Adam Lake from Hartlepool Police on 101, quoting incident number: 142017.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

