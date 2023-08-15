Two casualties freed from cars and rushed to hospital following A19 collision near Hartlepool

The A19 was closed in both directions following a crash near the Sheraton turn-off.

The A19 was closed for at least five hours in both directions following the crash near the A179 Hartlepool turn-off on Monday, August 14, just before 9.20pm.

Three Cleveland Fire Brigade engines and one from Durham attended what Cleveland Police described as a “serious collision”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) said in a statement on Tuesday: “We received a call at 21.18 last night to reports of two cars involved in a collision on the southbound A19 near Sheraton Bank.

"We dispatched a doctor, three paramedic ambulance crews, two hazardous area response team crews (HART) and a clinical team leader.

“Working closely with police and fire service colleagues we treated two patients, both of whom had been trapped in their own vehicles.