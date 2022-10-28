News you can trust since 1877
Two charged after alleged aggravated burglary in Hartlepool

Two people have been charged after an alleged aggravated burglary in Hartlepool.

By Kevin Clark
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Cleveland Police say a 25-year-old man has been charged with section 47 assault and common assault.

The charges relate to an alleged incident in Stephen Street in the town on the evening of Wednesday, October 26.

A 24-year-old woman has also been charged with section 47 assault in connection with the same incident.

Both of the accused have been remanded in custody to appear in court today, Friday, October 28.

