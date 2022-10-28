Two charged after alleged aggravated burglary in Hartlepool
Two people have been charged after an alleged aggravated burglary in Hartlepool.
By Kevin Clark
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Cleveland Police say a 25-year-old man has been charged with section 47 assault and common assault.
The charges relate to an alleged incident in Stephen Street in the town on the evening of Wednesday, October 26.
Most Popular
A 24-year-old woman has also been charged with section 47 assault in connection with the same incident.
Both of the accused have been remanded in custody to appear in court today, Friday, October 28.