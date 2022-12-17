News you can trust since 1877
Two charged and three slavery victims rescued following Hartlepool drugs busts

Two people have been charged and three suspected slavery victims rescued after a series of co-ordinated drugs raids.

By Mark Payne
13 hours ago - 2 min read
Updated 17th Dec 2022, 10:36am

The operation was aimed at tackling serious organised crime in Hartlepool and involved more than 20 officers.

The Mail joined Cleveland Police on two raids in the town’s Stephen Street and Cornwall Street.

The force discovered cannabis farms at both addresses after smashing in the front doors.

Police officers carrying out a drugs raid at an address in Cornwall Street, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID
One male was discovered hiding in the house in Cornwall Street.

The address in Stephen Street was empty when police came calling just after dawn.

But a number of cannabis plants were found in a room upstairs and in the loft.

Some of the cannabis plants found inside the house in Stephen Street, Hartlepool.

Another house in Dent Street was targeted later the same day.

It was all part of a week of action as part of the force’s Operation Resolve campaign.

Superintendent Chris Downes said: “We’ve searched a number of premises in Hartlepool and we’ve recovered a number of items of drugs, class B cannabis and arrested persons from those premises that we believe to be involved in the supply and distribution of controlled drugs.”

He added: “There will be different weeks of action. For example we’ve already done a domestic abuse week, we’ve already done a knife crime week, so this week was the serious and organised crime week.”

In total, police believe the Stephen Street drugs to be worth £88,000 and the Cornwall Street cannabis £116,000.

A cannabis farm discovered at a fourth address in Mitchell Street is valued at £284,000.

Three alleged victims of modern-day slavery were also rescued from this latter property.

They were all safeguarded by Cleveland Police’s Complex Exploitation Team.

Thanking the public for their co-operation, Inspector Zoe Kelsey, who led Tuesday’s raids, said: “Hartlepool Neighbourhood Policing Team will continue the fight against organised crime in Hartlepool.”

A 25-year-old man been charged with production of cannabis in Cornwall Street.

Another 25-year-old man was arrested at the address in Dent Street and has since been charged with production of cannabis.

As well as Hartlepool, the week of action also involved warrants executed in Middlesbrough, Stockton plus Redcar and Cleveland districts.

They targeted premises suspected of involvement in the production and supply of drugs linked to organised crime gangs, individuals suspected to be exploiting young people and involvement in County Lines.