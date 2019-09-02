Two charged with drugs offences after suspected heroin found in Hartlepool
Two people have been arrested in Hartlepool following the discovery of suspected heroin.
The Hartlepool Community Safety Team was alerted to some suspicious activity in the Burn Valley ward on Monday, September 2, which was believed to be drug related.
A 41-year-old female and a 51-year-old male were both arrested and have since been charged with the possession of Class A drugs.
Sergeant Adrian Dack from the Hartlepool Community Safety Team said that members of the community contacted officers with information, and confirmed that the man and woman will appear in court in due course.
He added: “We continue to listen and respond to the concerns of our community and encourage them to keep doing so as they are an integral part of what we do.”
If you have any concerns about crime in your neighbourhood, contact Cleveland Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.