Two Hartlepool arrests as helicopter and police dogs join search for stolen Cumbrian motorhome
A stolen motorhome was stopped in Hartlepool with the help of a police helicopter and two dogs before two suspects were arrested.
Saturday, 9th October 2021, 10:36 am
Updated
Saturday, 9th October 2021, 10:53 am
Northumbria and Durham RPU stopped a stolen motorhome from Cumbria in Hartlepool just 90 minutes after the reported theft.
With the help of the police helicopter and two dogs, two suspects were also arrested.
Northumbria Police Road safety said in a social media post on October 9: “Stolen motorhome from Cumbria. Stopped by Northumbria and Durham RPU in Hartlepool using tactics, 90 minutes after the reported theft. With the help of the helicopter and two agile dogs, two suspects in custody. Team Work!”