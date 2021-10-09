Two Hartlepool arrests as helicopter and police dogs join search for stolen Cumbrian motorhome

Two suspects were arrested.

Northumbria and Durham RPU stopped a stolen motorhome from Cumbria in Hartlepool just 90 minutes after the reported theft.

With the help of the police helicopter and two dogs, two suspects were also arrested.

Northumbria Police Road safety said in a social media post on October 9: “Stolen motorhome from Cumbria. Stopped by Northumbria and Durham RPU in Hartlepool using tactics, 90 minutes after the reported theft. With the help of the helicopter and two agile dogs, two suspects in custody. Team Work!”

