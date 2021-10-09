Two Hartlepool arrests as helicopter and police dogs join search for stolen Cumbrian motorhome

A stolen motorhome was stopped in Hartlepool with the help of a police helicopter and two dogs before two suspects were arrested.

By Georgina Cutler
Saturday, 9th October 2021, 10:36 am
Updated Saturday, 9th October 2021, 10:53 am
Two suspects were arrested.

Northumbria and Durham RPU stopped a stolen motorhome from Cumbria in Hartlepool just 90 minutes after the reported theft.

With the help of the police helicopter and two dogs, two suspects were also arrested.

Northumbria Police Road safety said in a social media post on October 9: “Stolen motorhome from Cumbria. Stopped by Northumbria and Durham RPU in Hartlepool using tactics, 90 minutes after the reported theft. With the help of the helicopter and two agile dogs, two suspects in custody. Team Work!”

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see

fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. The Hartlepool Mail has been in town since 1877, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe.