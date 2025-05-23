Two Hartlepool men charged with attempted murder as part of Middlesbrough gunshot inquiry
The pair, who are both aged 34, are also accused of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life and are due to appear before Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, on Friday morning.
The charges relate to a shooting incident in Middlebeck Close, Middlesbrough, on Wednesday, May 7, in which no one was injured.
The pair were among five people arrested after Cleveland Police descended on Allerton Close, Hartlepool, on Wednesday afternoon of this week.
The force said in a statement on Friday morning: “Two men, both aged 34, have been charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.
“This follows an incident on Middlebeck Close, in Middlesbrough, on Wednesday, 7th May, where it was reported that a firearm was discharged.
“Both men are due to appear at Teesside Magistrates Court today, Friday, 23rd May.
“Three teenage boys aged 15, 16 and 17 who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have been bailed whilst enquiries continue.
“A man aged 35 and a woman aged 41 remain on police bail after also being arrested in connection with the incident; on suspicion of conspiracy to possess firearms with intent to endanger life.”