Two Hartlepool shops ordered to close by courts for selling counterfeit tobacco

Teesside Magistrates Court granted closure orders on Friday, May 27, against RMT convenience store and the former Donatellos takeaway, both in Raby Road, Hartlepool.

It followed applications by Hartlepool Borough Council’s Trading Standards department.

RMT convenience store of 176 Raby Road was ordered to close for three months and the former Donatellos takeaway at 107 Raby Road for two months after the court heard that both premises had sold counterfeit tobacco on a number of occasions.

The former Donatellos takeaway in Raby Road.

Cigarettes, tobacco and cash were recently seized from the former Donatellos after a warrant by police and Trading Standards, and police say enquiries are ongoing.

The closures come after International Food Store, in Murray Street, was shut for three months in December also for the sale of counterfeit tobacco.

Ian Harrison, the council’s Trading Standards & Licensing Manager, said: “The sale of counterfeit tobacco is a nuisance for people who live close by to these premises, takes legitimate trade away from law abiding retailers and increases the likelihood of young people taking up the habit.

“I am pleased that the courts continue to recognise the seriousness of these crimes and we will not hesitate to ask the courts to take further action where it is needed.”

Anyone with information regarding the sale or supply of counterfeit products should contact the Trading Standards Team on (01429) 523362.