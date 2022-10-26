News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Two Hartlepool women charged following reported burglary

Two women from Hartlepool have been charged following a reported burglary.

By Neil Fatkin
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 26th Oct 2022, 3:54pm

A 40-year-old woman was charged with burglary and fraud, while a 41-year-old woman was also charged with fraud and receiving stolen goods.

A statement from Cleveland Police said: “The alleged charges were made in connection with a reported incident where a purse containing cash was reportedly stolen from a property.

"It is then alleged that the bank card from the purse was used to make payments at an off-licence.”

Most Popular

Read More
Driver admits causing death by dangerous driving of East Durham grandmother in f...

The women were scheduled to appear at Teesside Magistrates Court today (Wednesday, October 26).

Two Hartlepool women are appearing at Teesside Magistrates Court following a reported burglary.