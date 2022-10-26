Two Hartlepool women charged following reported burglary
Two women from Hartlepool have been charged following a reported burglary.
A 40-year-old woman was charged with burglary and fraud, while a 41-year-old woman was also charged with fraud and receiving stolen goods.
A statement from Cleveland Police said: “The alleged charges were made in connection with a reported incident where a purse containing cash was reportedly stolen from a property.
"It is then alleged that the bank card from the purse was used to make payments at an off-licence.”
The women were scheduled to appear at Teesside Magistrates Court today (Wednesday, October 26).