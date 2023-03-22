Two men appear in court charged with manslaughter after delivery driver's death in Horden at the weekend
Two men have appeared in court charged with manslaughter after the death of a man in Horden at the weekend.
Gary Peter Hepworth, 43, and Joseph Henry Niles, 41, were arrested after the incident in the Handley Street area on the morning of Sunday, March 19, in which a delivery driver sadly died.
Mr Hepworth, of Hartlepool, and Mr Niles, of Peterlee, were both charged with manslaughter and theft on March 21, 2023.
Mr Hepworth was also charged with assault causing actual bodily harm after an officer was injured whilst he was being detained.
The pair appeared at Peterlee Magistrates’ Court on March 22 and were remanded into custody to appear at Durham Crown Court on April 19. No pleas were entered.