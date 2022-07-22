Officers were called after a report of a man with a gun had been spotted in the Stockton Road area on the night of Thursday, July 21.
A Cleveland Police spokesperson confirmed that the force had attended and that two men had been taken into custody and would be interviewed while inquiries into the incident continued.
“Police attended a convenience store on Stockton Road just after 8.45pm last night following a report a man had been seen in possession of a firearm,” she said.
“Units attended and two men were arrested nearby on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm in a public place and on suspicion of burglary.
"Police had earlier received a report of an air rifle and a hockey stick being stolen in a house burglary.
“The men, aged 23 and 43, will be questioned and inquiries are ongoing.”