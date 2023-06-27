News you can trust since 1877
Two men arrested as knives and cannabis seized in Hartlepool’s Raby Road

Two men remain in police custody after getting caught with knives and cannabis.
By Pamela Bilalova
Published 27th Jun 2023, 11:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 11:53 BST

The suspects, aged 18 and 22, were arrested during a stop and search in the Raby Road area of Hartlepool on Monday, June 26).

Upon searching the men, officers found two kitchen knives and a quantity of cannabis.

They were arrested and remain in police custody, awaiting questioning.

The men were caught with kitchen knives and cannabis after "behaving suspiciously" in the Raby Road area of Hartlepool./Photo: Hartlepool PoliceThe men were caught with kitchen knives and cannabis after "behaving suspiciously" in the Raby Road area of Hartlepool./Photo: Hartlepool Police
The men were caught with kitchen knives and cannabis after "behaving suspiciously" in the Raby Road area of Hartlepool./Photo: Hartlepool Police
Hartlepool Police said in a statement: “On 26th June 2023, officers from the Hartlepool Neighbourhood Policing Team identified two males acting suspiciously in the Raby Road area of Hartlepool.

“Upon searching the two males, two kitchen knives were located and a quantity of cannabis.

“Two males, aged 18 and 22 were arrested and remain in police custody facing questioning. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Call 101 if you have information about criminal activity in your area. Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

