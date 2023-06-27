Two men arrested as knives and cannabis seized in Hartlepool’s Raby Road

The suspects, aged 18 and 22, were arrested during a stop and search in the Raby Road area of Hartlepool on Monday, June 26).

Upon searching the men, officers found two kitchen knives and a quantity of cannabis.

They were arrested and remain in police custody, awaiting questioning.

The men were caught with kitchen knives and cannabis after "behaving suspiciously" in the Raby Road area of Hartlepool./Photo: Hartlepool Police

Hartlepool Police said in a statement: “On 26th June 2023, officers from the Hartlepool Neighbourhood Policing Team identified two males acting suspiciously in the Raby Road area of Hartlepool.

“Two males, aged 18 and 22 were arrested and remain in police custody facing questioning. Enquiries are ongoing.”

