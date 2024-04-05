Two men arrested following alleged stabbing on Hartlepool’s Oxford Road
and live on Freeview channel 276
Cleveland Police have arrested two men, aged 38 and 18, following an alleged stabbing on Oxford Road, between Caledonian Road and Heathfield Drive, in Hartlepool, on Friday, April 5, at 11.30am.
One 23-year-old man has been taken to hospital following the incident.
A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “Police were called to Oxford Road, in Hartlepool, following reports of a man with stab wounds.
"Officers, along with air and land ambulance, attended the scene.
"The 23-year-old was taken to hospital in a stable condition.”
A spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 11.16am this morning (Friday, April 5) to reports of an incident on Oxford Road, in Hartlepool.
"We dispatched an ambulance crew, a clinical team leader, and requested support from our colleagues at the Great North Air Ambulance Service.
"One patient was taken to hospital for further treatment.”
More information is expected to be released in due course.