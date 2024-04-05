Two men arrested following alleged stabbing on Hartlepool’s Oxford Road

Emergency services arrived at the scene of an alleged stabbing in Hartlepool this afternoon, and have since arrested two men.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 5th Apr 2024, 14:33 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2024, 15:11 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Cleveland Police have arrested two men, aged 38 and 18, following an alleged stabbing on Oxford Road, between Caledonian Road and Heathfield Drive, in Hartlepool, on Friday, April 5, at 11.30am.

One 23-year-old man has been taken to hospital following the incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “Police were called to Oxford Road, in Hartlepool, following reports of a man with stab wounds.

Most Popular
Emergency services attended at the scene of an incident on Oxford Road, in Hartlepool, on Friday, April 5.Emergency services attended at the scene of an incident on Oxford Road, in Hartlepool, on Friday, April 5.
Emergency services attended at the scene of an incident on Oxford Road, in Hartlepool, on Friday, April 5.

"Officers, along with air and land ambulance, attended the scene.

"The 23-year-old was taken to hospital in a stable condition.”

A spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 11.16am this morning (Friday, April 5) to reports of an incident on Oxford Road, in Hartlepool.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We dispatched an ambulance crew, a clinical team leader, and requested support from our colleagues at the Great North Air Ambulance Service.

"One patient was taken to hospital for further treatment.”

More information is expected to be released in due course.