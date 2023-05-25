News you can trust since 1877
Two men arrested on suspicion of murder after body found in Billingham

A murder inquiry has been launched after the body of a man was found inside a flat in Billingham.
By Pamela Bilalova
Published 25th May 2023, 18:21 BST- 1 min read

Emergency services were called to Kennedy Gardens at around 6.40am on Thursday,May 25, where a man in his 50s was found deceased.

Two men, aged 56 and 44, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody awaiting questioning.

Officers remain at various locations across Billingham and anyone with information is urged to contact the police.

Cleveland Police has launched a murder investigation after the body of a man was found inside a flat in Billingham.
Cleveland Police said: “Emergency services were called to the flat at around 6.40am where very sadly the man who is in his 50s was found deceased.

“His next of kin have been informed and they have been offered specialist support.

“Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this very difficult time.

“Two men, 56 and 44, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

“They are in custody awaiting questioning and we would reassure the local community that there is not believed to be any risk to the wider public.

“Officers remain at various locations across the town conducting enquiries and anyone with information or concerns is urged to speak to them in confidence.

"We would also appeal for anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious within the flats at Kennedy Gardens from yesterday evening into today to contact Cleveland Police via the 101 number. Please quote ref 100246.”

If you don’t want to speak to police, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers at https://orlo.uk/le2O0 or by phoning 0800 555 111.

Information can also be submitted via the following link: https://orlo.uk/8R190.

