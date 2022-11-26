Two men charged following alleged burglary in Hartlepool
Two men have been charged following an alleged burglary in Hartlepool.
By Neil Fatkin
The charges relate to an incident which took place on Caledonian Road on the afternoon of Monday, November 14.
A statement from Cleveland Police said: “A 48-year-old man was charged with attempted burglary of a dwelling and burglary of a garage, and a 40-year-old man was charged with burglary of a garage and theft from a shop.”
The two men appeared at Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Friday, November 25.