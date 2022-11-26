News you can trust since 1877
Two men charged following alleged burglary in Hartlepool

Two men have been charged following an alleged burglary in Hartlepool.

By Neil Fatkin
36 minutes ago - 1 min read

The charges relate to an incident which took place on Caledonian Road on the afternoon of Monday, November 14.

A statement from Cleveland Police said: “A 48-year-old man was charged with attempted burglary of a dwelling and burglary of a garage, and a 40-year-old man was charged with burglary of a garage and theft from a shop.”

The two men appeared at Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Friday, November 25.

Two men have appeared at Teesside Magistrates Court charged with an alleged burglary. Picture by FRANK REID.