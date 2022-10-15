Two men charged with spate of Hartlepool car crime and burglary offences
Two men have been charged with a spate of burglary and car crime offences.
The incidents are said to have taken place in Hartlepool between October 11 and October 12.
A 20-year-old man was charged with burglary and attempted burglary, theft from a motor vehicle and three counts of vehicle interference.
A 19-year-old man has also been charged with burglary with intent to steal and attempted burglary, theft from a motor vehicle and two counts of vehicle interference.
He is also accused of racially aggravated public order in relation to his arrest on October 12.
Cleveland Police said in a statement on Friday: “Both appeared at Teesside Magistrates’ Court yesterday and were remanded to appear at Teesside Crown Court on Wednesday, 9th November.”
Thanking the public for their support, Detective Inspector Louise Sproson said the force continue their work to prevent and investigate such cases and added: “Cleveland Police recognise the impact that these types of crimes have on victims.”