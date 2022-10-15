Two men charged with spate of Hartlepool car crime and burglary offences

The incidents are said to have taken place in Hartlepool between October 11 and October 12.

A 20-year-old man was charged with burglary and attempted burglary, theft from a motor vehicle and three counts of vehicle interference.

A 19-year-old man has also been charged with burglary with intent to steal and attempted burglary, theft from a motor vehicle and two counts of vehicle interference.

Two men have been charged with a spate of offences after they were arrested by Hartlepool Police earlier this week.

He is also accused of racially aggravated public order in relation to his arrest on October 12.

Cleveland Police said in a statement on Friday: “Both appeared at Teesside Magistrates’ Court yesterday and were remanded to appear at Teesside Crown Court on Wednesday, 9th November.”