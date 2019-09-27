Two men in court following 'incident' in Hartlepool street
Two men were charged with multiple offences following an incident in a Hartlepool.
Friday, 27th September 2019, 15:44 pm
Updated
Friday, 27th September 2019, 16:27 pm
The incident was at 10:50pm on Tuesday, September 24. Two men stole items from a vehicle in Wiltshire Way.
A 29-year-old man was charged with theft from a vehicle and obstructing or resisting a constable in execution of duty.
A 31-year-old was charged with handling stolen goods, obstructing or resisting a constable in execution of duty and assaulting a designated/accredited person/inspector.