Two men entered elderly woman's Hartlepool home claiming to be from water board in 'suspicious incident'
An elderly woman has been targeted by two men who claimed to be from the water board to enter her Hartlepool home.
Police are now warning residents to be vigilant following the 'suspicious incident' in Hartlepool on Friday, July 26 at 12pm.
Two men approached an elderly woman's house on Milton Road claiming to be from the water board.
The victim allowed one of the men into the property to look at the water pressure whilst the other man went upstairs inside the house.
A concerned neighbour called Cleveland Police regarding the two men and they left empty handed before officers arrived.
An appeal has now been launched to trace the two men who entered the elderly woman’s home.
Officers are also urging members of the public to be vigilant and speak to vulnerable family members, friends and neighbours about similar incidents.
A Cleveland Police spokesman said: "One of the men is described as being a white male, aged between 35 and 40 years old, of large build with short dark hair and a tanned complexion.
"He had cuts above his right eye and was wearing a blue jacket, dark trousers and trainers.
"The second man is around 45 years old, 5ft tall with short hair, medium build and was wearing a white top.
"Anyone with information regarding the men or the incident is asked to contact PC Roberts-Garland from Cleveland Police on 101, quoting event number 127021.
“Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously via its website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by phoning 0800 555 111.”