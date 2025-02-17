Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two more properties have been closed by a court as part of a “determined drive” to tackle anti-social and criminal behaviour in Hartlepool.

Teesside Magistrates’ Court has granted separate applications in respect of flats at 13 Glamis Walk and 57 Navigation Point.

They were made by the multi-agency Hartlepool Community Safety Team, which comprises Hartlepool Borough Council, Cleveland Police and Cleveland Fire Brigade.

These latest closure orders mean 10 have been obtained against domestic town properties in the last nine months.

Closure orders have been obtained against Hartlepool flats at 57 Navigation Point, left, and 13 Glamis Walk.

The ground-floor Glamis Walk flat is one of a number of other one-bedroomed flats managed at the complex by Accent Group and Sanctuary Supported Living, which supported the legal action.

The court heard the tenant allowed anti-social and criminal behaviour to occur by having frequent visitors on foot and in vehicles until the early hours of the morning.

This prompted complaints from neighbours about drug dealing and drug use and the presence of discarded drug paraphernalia, including needles, in a communal area.

There were also complaints about shouting, banging and kicking of the communal door to gain entry.

In respect of 57 Navigation Point, the tenant was said to behave, and allow visitors to behave, in a manner that caused or was likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

Neighbours and the proprietors of nearby Marina businesses complained about foul and abusive language and verbal abuse as well as aggressive and violent behaviour and drug misuse.

Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash, who is chair of the Safer Hartlepool Partnership, said: “Let the message go out across Hartlepool: If you’re intent on fostering criminal or anti-social behaviour in your property, we are coming after you.”

Councillor Brenda Harrison, Hartlepool Borough Council’s leader, said the 10 closures show “our determination to tackle anti-social and criminal behaviour which ruins the lives of law-abiding residents”.

Chief Inspector Andy Liddell, of Hartlepool Neighbourhood Policing Team, added: “We won’t tolerate this behaviour, nor should the communities of Hartlepool.”

Magistrates granted costs of £2,300 in respect of 57 Navigation Point and £2,403 in respect of 13 Glamis Walk.

Both closures remain in force for three months and prevent the tenants from accessing the properties.

Anyone who witnesses an order being breached should call Cleveland Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.