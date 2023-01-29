Gunfire was also said to have been heard during the incident at Amara’s Golden Glow, in Fifth Street, Horden, on Sunday, January 8, at around 7.55pm.

Peterlee Police have now said in a statement: “Although significant damage was caused to the property, officers are not aware of any injuries.

“Thirty-one-year-old James Stephenson, of Leazes Rise, Peterlee, was charged on Sunday, January 15, with attempted murder and conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent.

Police received reports of a vehicle ramming Amara’s Golden Glow in Horden's Fifth Street on Sunday evening (January 8). /Photo:Google Maps

“This week, 26-year-old Connor Ellison, of Thorpe Crescent, Peterlee, and 31-year-old Jonathan Miller, of Jude Place, Peterlee, were both also charged with attempted murder and conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent.

“Forty-seven-year-old Wayne Griffin, of North Avenue, Horden, was also charged with conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent.